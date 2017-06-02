FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Group Lease updates on involvement of co in fraud in trading in shares of Wedge Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Group Lease Pcl

* Reference to news regarding involvement of group lease public co lease co ltd in fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan

* Confirms gl has no involvement in alleged fraud in trading in shares of wedge holdings in japan

* Group lease public company lease company , would like to inform that content of fraud as mentioned in such news does not in any way relate to gl

* GL has not received any notice or any contact from any authorities in japan with respect to alleged fraud Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

