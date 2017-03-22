BRIEF-Groupama says has launched sale of 8.26 mln OTP Bank shares

March 22 (Reuters) - Groupama

* Groupama says has launched, via an institutional private placement by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, sale of 8,260,000 OTP Bank shares

* Following the placement, Groupama will keep about 14.14 mln OTP Bank shares, representing 5 pct of the capital of the company, the group says in statement.

* Groupama to remain a significant shareholder of OTP Bank and maintain board representation, it says.

* Results of the private placement to be announced after the close of the bookbuilding process, Groupama says. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)