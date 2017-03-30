FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Groupe ConcoursMania FY EBITDA turns to profit of 0.9 million euros
March 30, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Groupe ConcoursMania FY EBITDA turns to profit of 0.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Groupe ConcoursMania SA:

* FY net loss group share 473,170 euros ($509,368) versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 13.8 million euros versus 17.0 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 0.9 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros year ago

* 2020 strategic plan: targets double-digit average annual growth of gross profit and a double-digit EBITDA margin from next year

* Gradually to adopt its commercial name "Actiplay", hitherto used exclusively for BtoB; in France and abroad, group will operate under this name.

* This new commercial name will be proposed as the new official name of the company at the next AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

