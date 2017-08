BRIEF-Groupe Flo FY net loss group share widens to 65.5 million euros

April 25 (Reuters) - Groupe Flo SA:

* FY revenue EUR 246.8 million ($270.05 million) versus EUR 273.9 million year ago

* FY operating loss EUR 54.1 million versus loss of EUR 45.5 million year ago

* FY net loss group share EUR 65.5 million versus loss of EUR 51.5 million year ago

* In exclusive talks with Groupe Le Duff for sale of Tablapizza

* Groupe Bertrand takes control of co

* Groupe Bertrand and co concluded on April 25, 2017 with the banks of co and Financiere Flo, agreement to restructure its bank debt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)