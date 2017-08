Feb 28 (Reuters) - Groupe Fnac SA:

* FY revenue is ‍​7.42 billion euros ($7.88 billion), up 1.9 percent

* FY recurring operating income is 203 million euros versus 165 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted net result (continued activities) is 74 million euros versus 54 million euros a year ago

* On quick integration Fnac Darty: objective of 130 million euros advanced as of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)