April 13 (Reuters) - Groupe JAJ SA:

* FY 2016/2017 revenue 23.1 million euros ($24.6 million), up 14.4 percent

* Is confident about FY 2017/2018, notably thanks to a two-digit fall/winter order backlog growth Source text: bit.ly/2nIz3FR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)