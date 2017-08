March 28 (Reuters) - Groupe Parot Sa:

* FY revenue 290.5 million euros ($315.60 million) versus 225.9 million euros year ago

* FY net income 0.2 million euros versus loss of 1.0 million euros year ago

* FY operating income 2.1 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* For 2017 objective is to achieve a turnover of between 410 million euros and 420 million euros and have year of profitable growth Source text: bit.ly/2npAaHf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)