April 25 (Reuters) - Groupe SFPI SA:

* FY cons. net income EUR 20.7 million ($22.7 million) versus EUR 8.8 million year ago

* Fy cons. current operating income EUR 33.0 million versus EUR 27.3 million year ago

* Proposes FY net dividend of EUR 0.05 per share

* For 2017, co's objective is turnover of approximately EUR 530 million on a like-for-like basis Source text: bit.ly/2peLQ0n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)