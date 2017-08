March 21 (Reuters) - Growmax Resources Corp:

* Growmax announces appointment of new cfo

* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017

* Growmax Resources Corp- Douglas Yee, current cfo will be continuing until September, 2017 as an independent consultant and financial advisor to co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: