:
* Growthpoint Properties has acquired an 18.2% interest in
industria reit for approximately $68.1 million
* Acquisition is forecast to be accretive to Growthpoint's
projected FY18 FFO
* Acquisition is not material to FY18 guidance provided to
market, nor gearing
* Based on IDR management guidance provided on 13 June 2017,
investment in IDR reflects FY17 FFO yield of 7.9% for co
