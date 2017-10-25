FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grubhub reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.28
October 25, 2017 / 1:15 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

BRIEF-Grubhub reports Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Grubhub Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Qtrly revenues $163.1 million, up 32 percent

* Qtrly active diners 9.81 million, up 28 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $159.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue of $197 million to $205 million

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $51 million to $56 million

* Grubhub says Q4 guidance includes impact of Eat24, Foodler and OrderUp acquisitions

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $183.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

