4 months ago
BRIEF-Grupa Zywiec Q1 net profit falls to 27.9 mln zlotys YoY
#Beverages - Brewers
April 19, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Grupa Zywiec Q1 net profit falls to 27.9 mln zlotys YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Grupa Zywiec SA:

* Q1 net profit 27.9 million zlotys ($7.07 million) versus 59.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 revenue 429.4 million zlotys versus 493.8 million zlotys year ago

* Q1 operating profit 39.4 million zlotys versus 43.4 million zlotys year ago

* The sale of Distribev Sp. z o.o in Feb. 2016 reduced revenue in 2016

* Says the revenue was also lower year on year due to the market decline and other comparables such as Easter which last year was in March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9446 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

