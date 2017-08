BRIEF-Grupo Media Capital Q4 net profit up 13 pct YoY

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Grupo Media Capital SGPS SA:

* Q4 net profit 10.3 million euros ($10.9 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 18.8 million euros versus 18.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating revenue 49.7 million euros versus 53.2 million euros year ago

* Q4 advertising revenue 34.9 million euros versus 34.4 million euros year ago

* Says net debt of 98.1 million euros at end of Dec. 2016 versus 112.2 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

