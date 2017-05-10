BRIEF-Gruppo Coin raises 166 mln euros via OVS stake placement, transfer to managers

May 10 (Reuters) - Gruppo Coin says:

* placed around 11 percent of OVS at 6.11 euros per share through an accelerated bookbuilding to international institutional investors to raise around 152.8 million euros

* its ownership interest in OVS decreases to around 31.12 percent

* executed transfer of 0.935 percent to OVS CEO and certain other top managers; gross proceeds from the transfer are around 13 million euros

* aggregate gross proceeds from accelerated bookbuilding and transfer to managers amount to around 166 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)