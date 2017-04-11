FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK makes changes to financial reporting; sees growth in emerging markets
April 11, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-GSK makes changes to financial reporting; sees growth in emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* Change to financial reporting framework

* As a result of its latest review, GSK will be making following change to its financial reporting from Q1 2017.

* Core results will be renamed adjusted results and will include 'ordinary course' legal charges

* From Q1 2017, only significant legal charges and expenses will be excluded in order to present adjusted results.

* Change is not expected to affect group's previously announced guidance for 2017 or group's outlook for five-year period 2016-2020

* Target expectation of at least 6 bln stg of revenue/ year on a CER basis by 2020 from products launched since 2013 is now expected to be met up to 2 yrs earlier

* Expects volume demand for its products to increase, particularly in emerging markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

