6 months ago
BRIEF-GSK reports positive results in study for controlled asthma
February 23, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GSK reports positive results in study for controlled asthma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* Positive results for Relvar Ellipta lung function study in patients with well-controlled asthma

* Patients randomised to FF/VI taken once-daily maintained lung function versus those randomised to twice-daily FP/SAL, meeting study's primary endpoint

* GSK now intends to submit this data to European Medicines Agency (EMA)

* Incidences of on-treatment serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest were consistent with known safety profile of FF/VI, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

