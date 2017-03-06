FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GSK says asthma drug Nucala (Mepolizumab) meets primary endpoints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* Phase IIIB Musca study successfully met all its primary and secondary endpoints

* Patients treated with Nucala (Mepolizumab) achieved clinically and statistically significant improvements in quality of life and lung function versus placebo

* St. Georges respiratory questionnaire improved by 7.7 units from baseline versus. Placebo (p=0.001)

* Lung function (first secondary endpoint), as measured by pre-bronchodilator fev1, increased by 120ml (p=0.001) more than in placebo patients

* Asthma control showed a significant improvement versus. Placebo in Mepolizumab treatment group by 0.40 units (p<0.001)

* Safety profile of Mepolizumab in Musca study was consistent with product label for Nucala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

