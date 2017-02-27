Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* GSMA Chairman Sunil Mittal called for telecoms companies to share networks investment into jointly owned 'netco' companies

* GSMA's Mittal called governments and regulators to allow in-market consolidation to boost telecom operators' margins

* GSMA's Mittal called government to reduce spectrum fees and taxes

* Mittal also chairs India's Bharti Enterprises and spoke for on behalf of the mobile industry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Sassard)