UPDATE 1-Olympics-IOC's Fredericks steps down as 2024 Games bid chief
* Steps down from evaluating Los Angeles and Paris bids (Updates with more details, quotes, background)
Feb 27 (Reuters) -
* GSMA Chairman Sunil Mittal called for telecoms companies to share networks investment into jointly owned 'netco' companies
* GSMA's Mittal called governments and regulators to allow in-market consolidation to boost telecom operators' margins
* GSMA's Mittal called government to reduce spectrum fees and taxes
* Mittal also chairs India's Bharti Enterprises and spoke for on behalf of the mobile industry Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sophie Sassard)
* Steps down from evaluating Los Angeles and Paris bids (Updates with more details, quotes, background)
OSLO Norway's central bank, which manages the country's $900 billion wealth fund, has excluded another 10 companies from its investment portfolio because they use or produce coal, it said on Tuesday.
OSLO Norway's $900-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, is in a dialogue with an additional 26 companies because they use or produce coal, its CEO told reporters on Tuesday.