3 months ago
BRIEF-GTT Communications prices private offering
May 26, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-GTT Communications prices private offering

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - GTT Communications Inc:

* GTT Communications Inc - priced its previously announced private offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.875% senior notes due 2024

* GTT Communications Inc - priced its offering of $150 million at an issue price of 106.000% plus interest deemed to have accrued thereon from December 22, 2016

* GTT Communications -notes are treated as single series of debt securities with co's $300 million aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior notes due 2024 issued on Dec 22, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2qqlM1d) Further company coverage:

