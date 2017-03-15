FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Gtx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.44
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2017 / 11:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gtx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Gtx Inc

* Gtx provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Gtx inc -expects to report preliminary results from its phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm to treat stress urinary incontinence (sui) in q3 of 2017

* Gtx -xpects to begin an initial clinical study of selective androgen receptor degrader in men with castration-resistant prostate cancer in second half of 2017

* Gtx inc- as of december 31, 2016, cash and short-term investments were $21.9 million compared to $29.3 million at december 31, 2015

* Gtx inc qtrly loss per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.