BRIEF-GTX reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.39

May 15 (Reuters) - GTX Inc

* GTX provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.39

* GTX Inc- expects to report topline results from its phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm to treat stress urinary incontinence in Q3 of 2017

* As of March 31, 2017, cash and short-term investments were $16.5 million compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2016

* Research and development expenses for quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $4.2 million compared to $4.0 million for same period of 2016