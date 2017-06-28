BRIEF-Scientific games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
June 28 Guan Chong Bhd:
* Entered into a sale of shares agreement with Soh Peck Lay, Soh Chee Siong and Soh Bok Yew & Sons Sdn
* Deal for acquisition of 100 pct of total issued and paid-up share capital of Koko Budi Sdn. Bhd at 17 million rgt
* Acquisition is not expected to have material effect on earnings of the GCB Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2017
* Acquisition is expected to contribute positively to GCB group's earnings and profit in future Source text (bit.ly/2t0wI8N) Further company coverage:
* Ford Motor- announcing a field service action to correct a driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans - SEC filing