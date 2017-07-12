July 11 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 H1 to decrease by 1.3 percent to 13.6 percent, or to be 70 million yuan to 80 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 H1 was 81 million yuan

* Says that share acquisition and Vitamin E market price fluctuation as main reasons for the forecast

