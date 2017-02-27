BRIEF-ZetaDisplay's ProntoTV signs contract worth about SEK 8 million
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising
Feb 27 Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 11.0 percent y/y at 607.9 million yuan ($88.50 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lX1pKy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8688 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Signs agreement for delivery of Digital Signage with LED giant screens for a customer in outdoor advertising
* Initial period of the contract is two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says shares to halt trading from March 8 pending announcement related to share private placement