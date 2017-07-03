BRIEF-Lisi Group Holdings says FY revenue RMB1.24 billion
* Loss for year attributable RMB 656.8 million versus profit of RMB 25 million
July 3 Guangdong Chant Group Inc
* Says it plans waste incineration power plant expansion project with investment of about 425 million yuan ($62.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t87oPJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7850 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Loss for year attributable RMB 656.8 million versus profit of RMB 25 million
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 7