BRIEF-Ninestar's share trade to resume on June 28
June 27 Ninestar Corp * Says share trade to resume on June 28 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rX3oON Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says board elects Liang Jianfeng as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2shDoxj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd