BRIEF-Sunflex Tech to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 23
July 11 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 883.3 million yuan ($129.90 million) in share private placement to fund projects
* Says shares to resume trading on July 12
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v7cSbF; bit.ly/2ud92Bb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7996 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
TOKYO, July 11 Toshiba Corp told its creditor banks it is in talks with Western Digital Corp and Taiwan's Foxconn over the $18 billion sale of its prized chip unit, banking sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.