July 11 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to raise up to 883.3 million yuan ($129.90 million) in share private placement to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on July 12

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v7cSbF; bit.ly/2ud92Bb

($1 = 6.7996 Chinese yuan renminbi)