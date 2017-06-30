BRIEF-Everlight Electronics to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
June 30 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from July 3 pending announcement related to share private placement
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on Aug. 5