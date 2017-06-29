BRIEF-Alma Media sells its share in Tampereen Tietoverkko
* SOLD ITS SHARE OF OWNERSHIP OF TAMPEREEN TIETOVERKKO (TTV) OY TO ELISA CORPORATION
June 29 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd
* Says Wu Weisheng resigns as general manager, to be replaced by Guo Hanpeng
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2spSgtq
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PRAGUE, June 29 The leading Czech political party going into an October parliamentary election wants to keep the tax environment stable and not raise tax rates, its leader, billionaire former finance minister Andrej Babis, said on Thursday.