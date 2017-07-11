BRIEF-Daeduck GDS to buy stake in WiSoL for 45.44 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 2.3 million shares of WiSoL Co Ltd, an electronic parts firm, for 45.44 billion won
July 11Guangdong Goworld Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 65 percent to 85 percent, or to be 93.0 million yuan to 104.2 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 56.3 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased orders and optimized customer structure and product structure
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iAix8J
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 48.7 million yuan