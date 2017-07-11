July 11Guangdong Goworld Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 65 percent to 85 percent, or to be 93.0 million yuan to 104.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 56.3 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased orders and optimized customer structure and product structure

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iAix8J

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)