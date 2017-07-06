BRIEF-Zhongtian Financial Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 12
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 11
July 6 Guangdong Highsun Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on July 11
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XxBmok
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1700 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12