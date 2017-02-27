Feb 27 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :

* Says it completed issuance of 2017 first tranche non-public corporate bonds worth 600 million yuan

* Coupon rate is 5.5 percent and value date is Feb. 21

* Notes each with a par value of 100 yuan and a term of 3 years for the bonds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LDKu9V

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)