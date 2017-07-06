BRIEF-Zhejiang Langdi Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 13
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.42 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
July 6 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to take out a buyout loan worth 470.4 million yuan from bank, with a term of 36 months
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7HZE4Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.42 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 12
* Says it cuts share issue size to 500 million yuan ($73.53 million) from 550 million yuan previously