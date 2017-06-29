BRIEF-Nokia completes acquisition of Comptel
* Says has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Comptel Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
June 29Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned communication subsidiary in Guangdong
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tn7v7t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says has announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Comptel Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
June 29 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd