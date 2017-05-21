Bulsatcom set to launch Bulgaria's first communications satellite
SOFIA, June 16 Bulgarian telecoms company Bulsatcom said it plans to launch the Balkan country's first geostationary communications satellite on Monday in a $235 million project.
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to set up an IoT technology JV with partner
* The JV will be capitalized at 78.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PauB2T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 16 India's Tejas Networks Ltd's up to 7.7-billion-rupee ($120 million) initial public offer (IPO) of shares was oversubscribed 1.88 times on the last day of the sale on Friday, stock exchange data showed.