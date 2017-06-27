BRIEF-Toya's shareholder proposes FY 2016 dividend of 0.37 zloty/shr
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER, REPRESENTING 18.86 PERCENT OF VOTES, PROPOSED 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.37 ZLOTY PER SHARE
June 27Guangdong Tonze Electric Co Ltd
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5
* Says its unit will use 38.3 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in Shenzhen E-Mantech Co Ltd