July 3Guangdong Wanlima Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 35 percent, or to be 13.2 million yuan to 16.9 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 12.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are developed production capacity and decreased operating expense

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)