April 6 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 90.0 percent y/y at 11.8 billion yuan ($1.71 billion)

* Says it sees Q1 net profit down 48.25-54.72 percent y/y at 1.4-1.6 billion yuan

* Says board elects Wen Zhifen as chairman, replacing Wen Pengcheng who resigns due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oErQ9E; bit.ly/2o5Xyvm; bit.ly/2oEvSiA

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8960 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)