BRIEF-China's Lancy, S.Korea's Hana Bank to boost asset management unit's capital
* Says it and Hana bank plan to boost asset management unit's capital to 1.0 billion yuan ($147.07 million) from 100 million yuan
July 4 Guangdong Wens Foodstuff Group Co Ltd
* Says hog sales down 18 percent y/y, average selling price down 34 percent y/y at 13.65 yuan/kg in June
