BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Guanghe Landscape Culture Communication Co Ltd Shanxi
* Says share trade to halt on March 27 as company will withdraw delisting risk warning
* Says trading of shares to resume on March 28
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nuKL5J; bit.ly/2nv2xpf
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm