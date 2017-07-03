July 3Guanghui Energy Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 70 percent

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 67.8 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales price of methanol and coal chemical by-products and improved coal sales as well as project contribution from controlling unit

