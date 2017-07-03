BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies has entered into agreement to acquire Athlone Extrusions
* Schweiter Technologies AG says has entered into agreement to acquire Athlone Extrusions, Ireland, a manufacturer of coloured opaque multilayer plastic sheetin
July 3Guanghui Energy Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 60 percent to 70 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 67.8 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales price of methanol and coal chemical by-products and improved coal sales as well as project contribution from controlling unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NsbWWF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Moody's changes outlook on Mongolia banking system to stable from negative