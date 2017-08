Feb 20 (Reuters) - Guanghui Energy Co Ltd

* Says the fire mishap on Feb 16 causes damages of 7.3 million yuan ($1.06 million)

* Says production expects to resume on Feb 25 and Mar 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2md85AZ

($1 = 6.8661 Chinese yuan renminbi)