April 17(Reuters) - Guangxi Radio and Television Information Network Co Ltd :

* Says it will set up a Guangxi-based Big data technology unit, with a registered capital of 50 million yuan

* Says it will set up a Guangxi-based cultural communications unit, with a registered capital of 6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uD3ek3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)