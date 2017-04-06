BRIEF-SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice to continue to sell 40 pct to 75 pct stake in Shaanxi unit
* Says it will continue to sell 40 percent to 75 percent stake in controlling juice unit located in Shaanxi province
April 6GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 210 percent, or to be 25 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 8.1 million yuan
* The reason for the forecast is significant contribution from Shanxi subsidiary
SEOUL, April 14 Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp expect it will be difficult to sell 1 million vehicles in China this year due to political tension - a figure that is around half their initial target, the Aju Business Daily quoted an executive as saying.