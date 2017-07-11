BRIEF-Air Transat signs an agreement to lease 10 new Airbus a321neo planes
* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft
July 11GuangYuYuan Chinese Herbal Medicine Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 235 percent, or to be 72 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (21.5 million yuan)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EaKGje
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Transat A.T. Inc. says its Air Transat business unit has signed an agreement with AerCap for the long-term (12-year) leasing of 10 Airbus A321neo long-range aircraft
* Was informed that Super Generation acquired 11 million shares of co of HK$0.004 each at HK$0.088 each on 11 July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: