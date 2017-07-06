BRIEF-Isuzu Motors India reduces prices of its SUV models in range of 6 pct-12 pct
* Announced revised prices of its vehicle models with GST rates applicable from July 1, 2017
July 6 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says board approves unit to invest $163.7 million in engine project
HONG KONG, July 6 LeEco founder Jia Yueting has resigned as chairman of its main listed unit, Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp, and will take up the chairman role at LeEco's car unit, the company said.