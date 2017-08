March 8 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up auto venture fund with size at 3.0 billion yuan ($434.33 million) for areas such as new energy cars

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nd6JXv; bit.ly/2mWMktI

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9072 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)