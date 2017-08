April 26 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue 2017 first tranche 5-yr corporate bonds worth up to 300 million yuan (200 million yuan basic issue and 100 million yuan over allotment), with coupon rate ranging from 4.5 percent to 6.5 percent

