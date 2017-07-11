July 11Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 25 million yuan to 29 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (15.4 million yuan)

* Says increased product revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/emi6P6

