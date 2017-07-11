BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to up 20 pct to 40 pct
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
July 11Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 H1 to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 25 million yuan to 29 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (15.4 million yuan)
* Says increased product revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/emi6P6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, and the H1 FY 2016 net profit was 22.6 million yuan
* Final phase III study results confirm benefit of Praxbind as reversal agent for pradaxa patients in emergency situations