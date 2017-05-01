FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Guaranty Bancshares Inc

* Guaranty Bancshares announces initial public offering of common stock

* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - initial public offering of 2 million shares of common stock pursuant to registration statement on form S-1 filed with U.S. SEC

* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - initial public offering price is currently estimated to be between $26.00 and $28.00 per share

* Guaranty Bancshares Inc - common stock is expected to trade on NASDAQ global select market under symbol "GNTY" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

